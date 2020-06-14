Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,953. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.54 and a 52 week high of $124.18.

