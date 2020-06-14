Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $299,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 585,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,937. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.