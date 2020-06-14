Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.59. 1,447,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,842. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.