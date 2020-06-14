Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.36. 7,390,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.86 and a 200 day moving average of $303.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.