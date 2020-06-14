Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 148,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,159. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

