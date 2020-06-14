Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 640,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.