Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 94,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 721,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,781. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

