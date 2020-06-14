Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 872,485 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

