Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. WP Carey comprises 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.11. 1,216,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.042 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

