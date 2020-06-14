Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,745,000 after buying an additional 230,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 226,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 128,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $59.81.

