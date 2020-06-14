Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 11,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,981,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 126,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,905. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.