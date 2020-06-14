Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 833.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 915,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after acquiring an additional 817,356 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 799,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,299,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 713,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 5,018,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,957. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

