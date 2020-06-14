Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 14th total of 10,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $310,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

