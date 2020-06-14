Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 10.0% in May

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 14th total of 14,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $3,874,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $5,677,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 1,711,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,192. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

