Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. 18,507,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,692,996. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.