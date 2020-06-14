Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 14th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CFBI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.54. Community First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

CFBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

