Comparing Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) & Evotec (NASDAQ:EVTCY)

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,917.30% -96.31% -54.87% Evotec 12.91% 12.32% 5.76%

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Evotec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $4.51 million 28.37 -$123.01 million N/A N/A Evotec $443.55 million 9.17 $99.41 million N/A N/A

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Evotec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Evotec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evotec beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services. The EVT Innovate segment is involved in investing and developing proprietary assets, including early-stage discovery programs, as well as advanced drug candidates in the areas of diabetes and diabetic complications, inflammatory diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and pain and anti-infective. Evotec AG has a strategic drug discovery and development partnership with Celgene Corporation; strategic research alliance with Novo Nordisk A/S; collaboration with Sanofi; research collaboration with Almirall; research alliance with Ferring Pharmaceuticals; strategic collaboration with Centogene; collaboration with Immuneering; and drug discovery alliance with LEO Pharma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

