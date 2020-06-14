Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.02. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

