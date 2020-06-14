Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Container Store Group’s earnings. Container Store Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Container Store Group.

Several analysts have commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

TCS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 459,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

