Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,150 shares of company stock worth $39,069,061 over the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $85.04. 1,440,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

