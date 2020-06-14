CoTrader (COT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $472,794.16 and approximately $38,056.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

