COVA (COVA) Market Cap Achieves $421,371.66

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a market capitalization of $421,371.66 and approximately $272,805.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.01915653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00177243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00114867 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.