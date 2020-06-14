Covesting Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,838.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Covesting has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $33,838.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.01915511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00177445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115410 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

