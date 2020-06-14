Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $133.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. CWM LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.40. 443,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,663. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

