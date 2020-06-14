Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,510 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,482,000 after buying an additional 366,200 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 53.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,532,000 after buying an additional 311,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after buying an additional 297,946 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $240.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

