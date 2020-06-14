Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total value of $715,605.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $858,690.00. Insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,120,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $17.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.60. 116,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,557. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.34. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

