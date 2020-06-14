Credits (CS) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $96,729.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex and WazirX. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Tidex, Gate.io, Mercatox, LBank, COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

