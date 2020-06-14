Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. TheStreet downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. 177,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 215,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $3,345,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,523 shares of company stock worth $8,874,697. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,270,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.