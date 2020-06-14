Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Up 6.4% in May

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 14th total of 45,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 27.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 5,344,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,836,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

