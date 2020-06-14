CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,477. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

