CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,760,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

