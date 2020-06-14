Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 14th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CPIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 5.98% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPIX stock remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

