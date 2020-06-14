CVCoin (CVN) Price Tops $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $388,801.56 and $17,811.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.01937901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00176919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00115391 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.