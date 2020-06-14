CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $95,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 641.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,325,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

