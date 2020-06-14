CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 89,350 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 6.3% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. 10,325,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,596. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

