CyberVein (CVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.18 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $37.18 million and $2.71 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

