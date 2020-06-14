CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. 1,460,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,627. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

