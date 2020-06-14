DAEX Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $2,578.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.68 or 0.05469393 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

