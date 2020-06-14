Dash Price Hits $73.05 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $697.47 million and approximately $378.79 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $73.05 or 0.00778034 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, BX Thailand, Coinroom and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014049 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,547,279 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, LBank, CoinExchange, Coinhub, Koineks, WEX, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, HBUS, Coinroom, WazirX, Livecoin, OKEx, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Bitsane, Coinrail, Coindeal, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Tidex, Altcoin Trader, LocalTrade, Bisq, ACX, Kraken, HitBTC, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, C-CEX, Ovis, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Graviex, BX Thailand, YoBit, CoinEx, B2BX, Kuna, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Binance, Liqui, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Mercatox, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, COSS, Poloniex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bibox, xBTCe, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, Exmo, ABCC, Braziliex, Bittrex, BitBay, C-Patex, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, Liquid, Huobi, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

