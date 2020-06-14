DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.58 or 0.05416482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012563 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

