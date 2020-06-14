Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 14th total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.98.

NYSE DE traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $154.97. 1,545,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

