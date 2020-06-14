Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €149.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €149.87 ($168.39).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 1 year high of €158.90 ($178.54). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.96. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

