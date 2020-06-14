Deutsche eMark Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $55,286.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 138.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

