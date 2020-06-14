DeviantCoin Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $84,538.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00006384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 27,543,539 coins and its circulating supply is 27,543,538 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

