DIMCOIN (DIM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $221,017.73 and $13.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptopia and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.01914557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00177200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113952 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.