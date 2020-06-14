Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,618 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $240,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 874,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,707,000 after acquiring an additional 632,941 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

