Dock (DOCK) Tops One Day Volume of $362,962.00

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $362,962.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.01916851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00177082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113525 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,145,469 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

