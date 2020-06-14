Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives C$46.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.92 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.90. 924,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,043. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.51. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$52.12.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

