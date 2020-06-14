Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Achieves $107,368.56

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Dropil has traded down 2% against the dollar. Dropil has a market cap of $107,368.56 and $235.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006211 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004190 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043578 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,770,083,428 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

