DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $175,891.44 and $131.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.